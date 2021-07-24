STOP & STOR | Storage Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Folks 👋,
Currently I'm working on a new project for "STOP & STOR". It's a New York based storage company. I have tried to maintain a clean and minimal look, simply for focus into main contents.
Anyone here used to try this style? What do you think about it?
Your sugguest always welcome here 😁
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/12405...
🔥 Work Inquiry
is.rezwan@gmail.com