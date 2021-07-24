Rezwan Islam

STOP & STOR | Storage Website Redesign

Hey Folks 👋,

Currently I'm working on a new project for "STOP & STOR". It's a New York based storage company. I have tried to maintain a clean and minimal look, simply for focus into main contents.

Anyone here used to try this style? What do you think about it?
Your sugguest always welcome here 😁

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/12405...

🔥 Work Inquiry
is.rezwan@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
