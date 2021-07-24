Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Simon Logo Art

Modern Wolf Sword Warrior Logo for Sale

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art
  • Save
Modern Wolf Sword Warrior Logo for Sale logo security guardian robot finance real estate automitive sports multimedia entertainment technology gladiator knight warrior sword howl wildlife animal fox wolf
Download color palette

Unique modern stylish geometrically constructed logo design. Combining the abstract wolf with sword symbols to project a warrior Identity. Symbolizes power, courage, strength, loyalty, intelligence, protection, leadership and authority. Ideal for businesses and brands in relation to law, finance, real estate, security, sports, technology, artificial intelligence, robot, security, multimedia, video, gaming, web online networking, software development, antivirus, firewall, etc. Strong and eye catching on printed material, internet social media or mobile apps.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=258302

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art

More by Simon Logo Art

View profile
    • Like