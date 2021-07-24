Modern Wolf Sword Warrior Logo for Sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Unique modern stylish geometrically constructed logo design. Combining the abstract wolf with sword symbols to project a warrior Identity. Symbolizes power, courage, strength, loyalty, intelligence, protection, leadership and authority. Ideal for businesses and brands in relation to law, finance, real estate, security, sports, technology, artificial intelligence, robot, security, multimedia, video, gaming, web online networking, software development, antivirus, firewall, etc. Strong and eye catching on printed material, internet social media or mobile apps.
