Sushi Cheerful Panda Logo for Sale

An unique modern smart adorable logo design inspired by pandaâ€™s friendly and cheerful character. The creative combination of panda and sushi icons, shows that the cheerful panda is staring at the sushi with excitement. Meanwhile, the sushi icon blended into pandaâ€™s face cleverly as nose and smiling mouth. Perfect for sushi shop and restaurant, oriental seafood restaurant, asia restaurant, bar etc. Suitable to be used as a mascot or avatar. Strong, interesting and eye catching on printed material, internet social media or mobile apps.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=256228