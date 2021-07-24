Sushi Cheerful Panda Logo for Sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An unique modern smart adorable logo design inspired by pandaâ€™s friendly and cheerful character. The creative combination of panda and sushi icons, shows that the cheerful panda is staring at the sushi with excitement. Meanwhile, the sushi icon blended into pandaâ€™s face cleverly as nose and smiling mouth. Perfect for sushi shop and restaurant, oriental seafood restaurant, asia restaurant, bar etc. Suitable to be used as a mascot or avatar. Strong, interesting and eye catching on printed material, internet social media or mobile apps.
www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=256228