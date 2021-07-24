Logo Tari Orek-Orek

Orek-orek dance is a typical dance of Ngawi Regency. Orek-orek dance was created as a substitute for the extinct Orek-orek art. Orek-orek art is not dance art but drama art. Ibu Sri Widajati is an artist from Ngawi Regency, East Java Province, she is the creator of the Orek-orek dance who works closely with the Ngawi Regency Government to create dances typical of the local area. The Orek-orek art was revitalized by Mrs. Sri Widajati with different results, this was done with the aim of attracting the younger generation to improve their arts, especially in the field of dance, because at that time Ngawi Regency did not yet have the art of dance, thus giving rise to Mrs. Sri's desire to revive the arts. Scramble in the form of a dance.