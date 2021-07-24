Coffee Bean Cat Logo for Sale

Modern clean minimalist logo design, combining the beautiful iconic cat and coffee bean. The coffee bean symbol was created by cat's tail in negative space cleverly. It's a identity projection of professional, elegant, luxury, contemporary and trusted services. Appropriate for cafe, coffee house, coffee shop, coffee maker, restaurant, bistro etc. Strong, unique and eye catching on printed material, internet social media or mobile apps.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=254802