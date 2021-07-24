Medical & Healthcare Flyer Template Suitable for all Medical Related Business. It can be used in any Business like Medical, Health Care, Medicine, Doctor, Dentist, Pharmacy etc. Everything is customizable with text and color being very easy to change. Well organized proper groups name. Image placeholders are smart Objects to make easy for you to add image And edit file.

For Batter View: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124058393/Medical-Healthcare-Flyer-Template