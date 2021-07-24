Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Radharani's kitchen Delivery

Radharani's kitchen Delivery restaurant website food wesite food application food delivery food ordering system kitchen xd adobe design uiux application website app hotel food restaurant radharani ui
Hello folk,
This is my food delivery design (Ux) app.

Looking for a live app? Below is the link
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radha.radha_rani

Please visit it and give back the feedback by liking 💖 and commenting 😀 on the post.

Thank you.
