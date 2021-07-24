Radharani's kitchen Delivery

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello folk,
This is my food delivery design (Ux) app.
Looking for a live app? Below is the link
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radha.radha_rani
Please visit it and give back the feedback by liking 💖 and commenting 😀 on the post.
Thank you.
Hasti kukadiya