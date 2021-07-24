Craftplaces Connect (2020)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A web application to help to connect food truck owners with their customers. Customers can order catering, organizers can request vendors to take part in their events and everyone can subscribe to an info service.
https://connect.craftplaces.com/vendor/de/ribwich/