Ket cafe - Packaging design

Ket cafe - Packaging design
"Kết" means "like", is a pairing, a combination, very close and in line with trendy.
Using words to express the feelings of Vietnamese youth.
From this meaning, Comma designed the symbol of two halves of a heart, which, when combined, will form a complete heart.
"Kết Cafe - Kết đi đừng ngại"

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
