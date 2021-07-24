Ket cafe - Packaging design

Trending designs to inspire you
"Kết" means "like", is a pairing, a combination, very close and in line with trendy.
Using words to express the feelings of Vietnamese youth.
From this meaning, Comma designed the symbol of two halves of a heart, which, when combined, will form a complete heart.
"Kết Cafe - Kết đi đừng ngại"