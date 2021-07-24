Yosbrands

Victor.

Victor. avatar pen tool character unfold clean people simple minimal vector illustration
Victor. avatar pen tool character unfold clean people simple minimal vector illustration
This is my way to say that I really admire the work you're doing out there guys, and for me you are a big inspiration.

  since your name is @Vic “Victor” I thought about showing the Pen Tool as if it's drawing the Avatar inside a capsule using @Unfold logo to shape the capsule, and as far as we know, capsules cure things :) as the same for Designers, we Solve problems.
How about that?

I loved the original style of the illustration, so I tried to challenge myself to redesign it my way. 
If you like it, drop a heart! Any kind of feedback is welcomed.

Rebound of
Victor
By Victor Korchuk
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
I design and create solutions!

