This is my way to say that I really admire the work you're doing out there guys, and for me you are a big inspiration.

since your name is @Vic “Victor” I thought about showing the Pen Tool as if it's drawing the Avatar inside a capsule using @Unfold logo to shape the capsule, and as far as we know, capsules cure things :) as the same for Designers, we Solve problems.

How about that?

I loved the original style of the illustration, so I tried to challenge myself to redesign it my way.

If you like it, drop a heart! Any kind of feedback is welcomed.

