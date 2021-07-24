Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my way to say that I really admire the work you're doing out there guys, and for me you are a big inspiration.
since your name is @Vic “Victor” I thought about showing the Pen Tool as if it's drawing the Avatar inside a capsule using @Unfold logo to shape the capsule, and as far as we know, capsules cure things :) as the same for Designers, we Solve problems.
How about that?
I loved the original style of the illustration, so I tried to challenge myself to redesign it my way.
If you like it, drop a heart! Any kind of feedback is welcomed.
Instagram
Behance