Simon Logo Art

Horse Head Eagle Eye Logo for Sale

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art
  • Save
Horse Head Eagle Eye Logo for Sale ophthalmology omniscience observation perception optical optic clarity focus vision eye bird hawk falcon phoenix eagle equestrian equine stallion animal horse
Download color palette

Modern creative minimalist logo design in flat bold style. Stylish clever combination of horse head and eagle eye. Symbolizes freedom, driving force, sharp vision, strength and leadership. Ideal for businesses in relation to horse, equestrian sports, athletic outdoor apparel, optical store, security, art studio, photography, creative agency, video, multimedia etc.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=247381

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art

More by Simon Logo Art

View profile
    • Like