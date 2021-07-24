Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo animation for WE THE PEOPLE

Logo animation for WE THE PEOPLE branding logo motion motion logo logo intro reveal logo 2d animation logo animation logo animation service we the people people logo animation gif intro motion graphics logoanimation animated logo
Happy to present the Logo animation I done for We The People.

Concept: We the people is an Indian brand and I've came with idea of peoples with tricolor of Indian flag

The people's icon morphing to logo can tell the story of that brand.

