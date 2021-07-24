Shahid Khan

TITAN FORGED

Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan
  • Save
TITAN FORGED typography icon illustration design vector branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Logo design for TITAN FORGED. It's a metal forging company, they required a modern monogram logo!

Checkout the full project on Behance: https://bit.ly/35Q76Qc

Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o

• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx

THANK YOU :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan

More by Shahid Khan

View profile
    • Like