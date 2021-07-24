Slice Bakery Logo Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo animation I did for Slice bakery, a cafe that offers many kinds of fast food and confectioneries. I spent some time coming up with an idea, the animation itself took 3 days to complete intermittently.