Daily UI - 003

Day 003: "Landing Page. What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)"
This UI is a concept design for my musically talented friend, Kaela Zirbes, with the main focus being purchasing tickets/viewing other gigs. I imagined this website to be a single page scroller with the right-hand sidebar telling visitors where they're at in the website. The bubble in the navigation will change as you scroll down to another section. Lastly, the social media icons on the left and the navigation on the right will be in a fixed position.