Carefast - Company Profile Web Design

Hello everyone!

CareFast is a company profile website for PT Carefastindo. I develop this web-design for re-branding their company. Their company provides talent for cleaning service, security, and office support service.

Press "L" if you like it. Hope I can inspire you or be inspired as well. So, please send me your feedback :)

Contact me : karyaanggi@gmail.com

Also see my Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/anggi-anindita-127508161/

Have a nice day 👋