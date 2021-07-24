Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sajal Rahman ✪

Gosroy Bath Oil

Sajal Rahman ✪
Sajal Rahman ✪
  • Save
Gosroy Bath Oil skin care beauty oil brand oil bath oil letterlogo lettermark logo design graphic design abstract logo branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hello Everyone, This logo design for a beauty brath oil brand. The brand name is Gosroy. And I have created a logo mark with the brand letter G and drop.

What do you think of this awesome work? Share your opinion below in the comments.

👇 My Portfolios
https://linktr.ee/sajalrahman

Sajal | Thanks.

Sajal Rahman ✪
Sajal Rahman ✪

More by Sajal Rahman ✪

View profile
    • Like