Anggi Anindita

nguli.co.id - Web Construction Service

Anggi Anindita
Anggi Anindita
  • Save
nguli.co.id - Web Construction Service architecture construction webdesign website ux ui indonesia design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

nguli.co.id is a construction website provider that enables the clients, project owners & construction laborers meet at one platform. I design this UI/UX for my friend as a freelance project.

Press "L" if you like it. Hope I can inspire you or be inspired as well. So, please send me your feedback :)

Contact me : karyaanggi@gmail.com

Also see my Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/anggi-anindita-127508161/

Have a nice day 👋

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Anggi Anindita
Anggi Anindita

More by Anggi Anindita

View profile
    • Like