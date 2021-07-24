Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I made a Assamese to English dictionary app design. Assamese is a major language spoken in Assam, a state in the North Eastern part of India. The pattern on the background is the pattern of Gamucha (loincloth) of Assamese people. It signifies a cultural heritage. It took me around two hours to get this design done.