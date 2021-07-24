Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Assamese to English Dictionary app

Assamese to English Dictionary app english dictionary assamese assam india gamucha ui app pastel illustration dailydesign quickdesign design
Today I made a Assamese to English dictionary app design. Assamese is a major language spoken in Assam, a state in the North Eastern part of India. The pattern on the background is the pattern of Gamucha (loincloth) of Assamese people. It signifies a cultural heritage. It took me around two hours to get this design done.

