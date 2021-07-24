Simon Logo Art

Elephant King Heavyweight Film Logo for Sale

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art
  • Save
Elephant King Heavyweight Film Logo for Sale academy marketing videography creativity entertainement hollywood director filmmaker cinematography theatre cinema film reel africa leader crown royal king animal elephant
Download color palette

Unique modern bold logo design in stencil style featuring an mighty elephant king standing steadily on top of the film reel. It conveys power, wisdom and leadership of making and producing high quality heavyweight films. Great for film production, film academy and entertainment businesses. Strong and eye-catching on printed and digital media.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=240678

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art

More by Simon Logo Art

View profile
    • Like