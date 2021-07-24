Elephant King Heavyweight Film Logo for Sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Unique modern bold logo design in stencil style featuring an mighty elephant king standing steadily on top of the film reel. It conveys power, wisdom and leadership of making and producing high quality heavyweight films. Great for film production, film academy and entertainment businesses. Strong and eye-catching on printed and digital media.
