makanmakan - Food Finder Apps

Hello everyone!
I made this Food Finder App because I love eating so much!
Press "L" if you like it. Hope I can inspire you or be inspired as well. So, please send me your feedback :)
Contact me : karyaanggi@gmail.com
Also see my Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/anggi-anindita-127508161/
Have a nice day 👋