Number 97 79 9 Or 7 Logo for Sale

Number 97 79 9 Or 7 Logo for Sale
Unique minimalist modern number logo design. Symbol number 7 blended beautifully into the negative space of symbol number 9. Appropriate for businesses and brands related to sport, automotive, studio, art, creativity, games, video, multimedia, technology, online networking, software development, media entertainment etc. The logo looks great on printed material, internet social media or mobile apps. It is bold, strong, unique and memorable among the crowd.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=238518

