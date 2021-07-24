Anggi Anindita

Digicourse - Learning Website

Digicourse - Learning Website mobile apps learning apps ux indonesia design ui
This is my re-design artwork for Digicourse, my very first product at my office. I made this Learning Apps for facilitating learning and improving performance all students in Indonesia. This Apps enables people to access learning material so much easier. Learn anything, anytime, anywhere.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
