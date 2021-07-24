Digicourse - Learning Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
This is my re-design artwork for Digicourse, my very first product at my office. I made this Learning Apps for facilitating learning and improving performance all students in Indonesia. This Apps enables people to access learning material so much easier. Learn anything, anytime, anywhere.
Press "L" if you like it. Hope I can inspire you or be inspired as well. So, please send me your feedback :)
Contact me : karyaanggi@gmail.com
Also see my Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/anggi-anindita-127508161/
Have a nice day 👋