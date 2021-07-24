Terrain Movie Poster | Movie Poster Design

The "TERRAIN" is a self fictional project.

The actual purpose of making this movie poster is to polish my skills.

It took a lot of effort to make this poster & If you want to support me, please make sure to like my art and follow.

-------------------------

Project Name: Terrain

Idea From: Benny Production

Total Worktime: +/- 3 hours

Number of used images: 10

Number of Layers: 52

With Smart filters: 57

--------------------------

For business inquiries: officialriyad146@gmail.com