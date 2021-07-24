Hasnain Ahmed

Terrain Movie Poster | Movie Poster Design |

social banner illustration ux minimal logo animation ui branding motion graphics poster design movie poster design movie poster typography design graphic design 3d
The "TERRAIN" is a self fictional project.
The actual purpose of making this movie poster is to polish my skills.
It took a lot of effort to make this poster & If you want to support me, please make sure to like my art and follow.
Project Name: Terrain
Idea From: Benny Production
Total Worktime: +/- 3 hours
Number of used images: 10
Number of Layers: 52
With Smart filters: 57
For business inquiries: officialriyad146@gmail.com

