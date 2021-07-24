Susanne

Interactive 404 page design

When something goes wrong, the least the UI design can do is make you smile about it.
So I really wanted to give this page a bit more of a personality. Translating the issue at hand quite literally, I designed an interaction where the page the user is looking for is playing hide and seek with the user.
Hovering over the page hiding behind the 404 will make the page jump around on the page. You won't be able to catch it ;)

