Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arfan Adji R.

Fashionist : F!

Arfan Adji R.
Arfan Adji R.
  • Save
Fashionist : F! light darkmode white page landing web concept ux landing page website e-commerce fashion uiux mobileapp branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone.

Let us introduce our newest Section exploration: F! Fashionist. newest landing page that sell and recommend new trend fashion for male and female.

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

Work and Collaboration:
✉️ risanta.arfan@gmail.com

Arfan Adji R.
Arfan Adji R.

More by Arfan Adji R.

View profile
    • Like