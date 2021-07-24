Simon Logo Art

Ace of Spades Javan Hawk-eagle Logo fo Sale

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art
  • Save
Ace of Spades Javan Hawk-eagle Logo fo Sale multimedia creativity marketing tattoo entertainment entertainemnt heraldic crest emblem gaming gamble casino poker ace of spades feather wing phoenix falcon hawk eagle
Download color palette

Unique modern artistic well refined ace of spades logo design which is inspired by Javan hawk-eagle. The beautiful creative and stylish combination of both symbols represents wisdom, spirituality, power, courage, vision, freedom and leadership. Strong and memorable. Suitable for various businesses and brands, especially related to casino, games, creativity, art, photography, media, entertainment, technology, sports etc.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=176585

Simon Logo Art
Simon Logo Art

More by Simon Logo Art

View profile
    • Like