Ace of Spades Javan Hawk-eagle Logo fo Sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unique modern artistic well refined ace of spades logo design which is inspired by Javan hawk-eagle. The beautiful creative and stylish combination of both symbols represents wisdom, spirituality, power, courage, vision, freedom and leadership. Strong and memorable. Suitable for various businesses and brands, especially related to casino, games, creativity, art, photography, media, entertainment, technology, sports etc.
www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=176585