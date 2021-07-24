Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Markus A. Wolf

Craftplaces Api (2020)

Markus A. Wolf
Markus A. Wolf
service responsive mobile landingpage vuejs app ux ui design
An low-code solution for an easy handling of the Craftplaces food trucks API. Fast access to statistics, security features and a comfortable way to add new endpoints.

https://api.craftplaces.com/

https://api.craftplaces.com/app/

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Markus A. Wolf
Markus A. Wolf

