enhance logo/design quality by vector tracing.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
Are you looking for someone to turn your old low-quality logo/graphics into a high-resolution vector? or a logo vector tracing expert! You are in the right place. I am providing exactly this kind of service here.
MY SERVICES:-
1.convert low-quality Iogo, line art, or graphics into high-resolution vector files.
2.redraw logo/sketch/screenshot or drawing idea to vector graphics.
3.redo logo, create an editable source file for old Iogo/ image
4.enhance logo/graphics quality. low-quality raster to vector with the print-ready file.
5.low-quality jpg to high-resolution png.
6.logo edit, cleanup, or modify the text, color, font, etc.
MY FEATURES:-
1)Free Print Ready & editable Source File.
2)High quality work with super fast delivery (2-3hrs for easy work )
3)Support after complete order.
4)Manual vector tracing.
5)Quick response and friendly communication.
6)unlimited revision.
What files you will get:-
JPG/ PNG/ SVG/ PSD/ EPS/ PDF/ and editable source files.
Best regard,
Md.Saiket Ahmed
contact with me:
fiverr.com