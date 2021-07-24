Lethal Stingray Skull Logo for Sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A modern stylish stingray logo design which is inspired by its nature. Skull symbol is blended into the design cleverly to demonstrate its danger, toxicity, protection and stealth nature. Suitable for brands related to aquarium, creativity, security, auto racing etc.
www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=165569