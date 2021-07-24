Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moksha Jaiswal

Fashion collection Web design

Moksha Jaiswal
Moksha Jaiswal
  • Save
Fashion collection Web design fresh top minimal fashion ui design appdesign dribble uiux
Download color palette

Hello,
Today I am sharing minimal web design concept on fashion🧥.

I hope you guys ❤️ my design concept. If you 👍 my design concept 💘, don't forget to like and please comment below ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Moksha Jaiswal
Moksha Jaiswal

More by Moksha Jaiswal

View profile
    • Like