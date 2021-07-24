Simon Logo Art

Letters MW WM Rabbit Logo for Sale

Letters MW WM Rabbit Logo for Sale
A modern unique stylish letters MW logo design with the hidden minimalist rabbit head symbol in negative space. The recognisable symbol evokes the values of love, family, harmony, speed, creativity and abundance. The distinctive beautiful design is perfect for sports, fast delivery, pet food, clothing, outdoor apparel, child care, nursery, infant education, toy store, kids, baby and animal related brands and businesses. Strong and eye-catching on both printed and digital media.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=157971

