Slash Films - LogoCore Challenge

Slash Films - LogoCore Challenge film reel green olive production films slash design logo mark vector branding illustration logo design logo concept logo
Day 16 of LogoCore Challenge

Logo Mark for a film production company that showcases Letter S spliting up through a slash having half shaped film reels on both portions. I think it goes well with this olive themed color scheme.

