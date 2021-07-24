Slash Films - LogoCore Challenge

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 16 of LogoCore Challenge
Logo Mark for a film production company that showcases Letter S spliting up through a slash having half shaped film reels on both portions. I think it goes well with this olive themed color scheme.