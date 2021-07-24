Preventive care and Management Web App - Mobile Screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Creating designs needs skill, but making them accessible needs time, patience, and a willingness to see the world from another's eyes.
With PreventEnable, I attempted to create a preventive healthcare and management web app that can be used by a larger userbase with different accessibility needs. Over multiple usability testing sessions, I improved the font and the color contrast to suit the users' needs.
You can view my complete design process on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/122683649/Health-Management-Web-App-UXUI-Case-Study
All feedback on improving the design is welcome and appreciated!