Ace of Spades Peacock Logo saloon casino spa acesofspades poker creativity art fashion boutique jewellery peacock design vector logo business illustration icon marketing graphicdesign logodesigner
Unique ace of spades peacock Logo. A modern simple elegant symbol with the beautiful collaboration of peacock and ace of spades symbols. The design conveys the brand identity of professional, elegant, luxury, premium and exclusiveness. It’s ideal for various businesses and brands related to beauty, spa, fashion, feminine, boutique, jewelry, art, creativity, online gaming, casino, poker etc. Strong and eye-catching in any scale sizes on printed and digital media.

www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=139409

