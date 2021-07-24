Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeff Sugarman

Jeff Sugarman
Cloud City Logo typography star wars concept illustration design brand logo
Adding to my collection of Star Wars themed design concepts. For the logo I challenged myself to come up with something that was primarily typographic that would suggest a light, airy feeling - like puffy clouds.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
