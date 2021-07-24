Susanne

Travel website UX design

Susanne
Susanne
  • Save
Travel website UX design web design travel ui travel website ux ui
Download color palette

A quick UX design of a travel destination page. Created to do an exploration of Flinto to create an interactive prototype with fluid transitions.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Susanne
Susanne

More by Susanne

View profile
    • Like