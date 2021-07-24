Travelo is a travel agency landing page template

Trending designs to inspire you
Travelo is a Travel Agency template. Here I have just play around with the gradient colors and border radius and some shadow.
I'm not an expert UI UX designer but just trying to learn something new and share it with you guys. So that I can get some feedback from you and improve myself.
Let me know if you have any suggestions or comments.
You can also contact me for any kind of query or help at contact@riadmahmud.com
Regards
Riad