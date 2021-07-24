Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Riad Mahmud

Travelo is a travel agency landing page template

Riad Mahmud
Riad Mahmud
  • Save
Travelo is a travel agency landing page template travel landing page travel website travel agency branding webdesign ui ux landing page design design
Download color palette

Travelo is a Travel Agency template. Here I have just play around with the gradient colors and border radius and some shadow.

I'm not an expert UI UX designer but just trying to learn something new and share it with you guys. So that I can get some feedback from you and improve myself.
Let me know if you have any suggestions or comments.

You can also contact me for any kind of query or help at contact@riadmahmud.com

Regards
Riad

Riad Mahmud
Riad Mahmud

More by Riad Mahmud

View profile
    • Like