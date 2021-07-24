NOVA ART

FANMADE ART For Enstant Man

design illustration typography graphic design
I made this clean typography to showcase my love for ENSTANT MAN.
Basically Enstant Man is a Youtuber and Graphic Designer.
here is his Youtube channel link.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoKaRhNeDCB4wTWnUI35B4g

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
