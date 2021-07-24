Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Profile Avatar - Flushed Face

Profile Avatar - Flushed Face vibrant modern profile avatar profile avatar icon icon weird fun funny emoji gradients shapes unique simple avatar design design avatar
Hello Peeps! 👋

Came to know about the Weekly Warm Up and quickly designed this Flushed Face Avatar. Please do let me know your thoughts. 💭

Show your love ❤️ by pressing "L" if you like it! 👍

More avatars are coming! 🤗

Have a project? Let's discuss - jatins903@gmail.com

Thanks & Keep creating! ✌️

Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
