Profile Avatar - Flushed Face

Hello Peeps! 👋
Came to know about the Weekly Warm Up and quickly designed this Flushed Face Avatar. Please do let me know your thoughts. 💭
Show your love ❤️ by pressing "L" if you like it! 👍
More avatars are coming! 🤗
Have a project? Let's discuss - jatins903@gmail.com
Thanks & Keep creating! ✌️