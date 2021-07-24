Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator

DAY 49

You are not born to meditate but to experience every part of life. And you can not do it in the right way without meditation. So, balance is the answer. So, first, meditate, then go and try something new.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

