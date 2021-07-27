Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chinese Ordering Template

website food landing page restaurant landing page web template online ordering food inspiration webdesign ux gatsby chinese restaurant chinese website
This chinese ordering template it’s part of the new templates that are going to be offered by eHungry. I used this as an opportunity to test out Gatsby for the first time in a project. Here's how it turned out: https://chinese-template.netlify.app/

