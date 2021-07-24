Smart Car Parking Mobile App Design

This week we've taken part in the parking space finder app design challenge organized by Squirrel's. The app makes it easier to find a parking spot in a big city: just choose one on the map and book it!

The left screen shows a home page with a map and a search bar where the user can find the nearest parking lots and read short info on the parking. The second screen shows the location of parking that you can book.

This is a very utilitarian app, so we kept the design very minimalistic and balanced with smooth animation. The challenge-specific color scheme uses yellow and black as the main colors with some grey touches.

We loved this challenge and hope you will like the result!