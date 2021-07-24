Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Motion Design for Pirate Gaming Studio

Pirate Gaming Studio was looking for a fast and minimal design to present their essence and branding of a hot gaming studio.

The animation should've been fast and fiery to attract users and also make them interested in the studio.

Contact us today for your logo animations today!

