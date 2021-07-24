Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ASF GRAPHICS

Airwars Font

ASF GRAPHICS
ASF GRAPHICS
  • Save
Airwars Font branding car vlogger vlog youtube content 3d graphic design motion graphics animation ui apparel design ux icon vector illustration design logo branding app
Download color palette

Airwars is a family of Modern Displays - Geometrics with geometric proportions, rigid and soft elements. With flexibility from thin and wide weights to Super impressively upright and sturdy shapes. Airwars thrives as a utility font that includes extended text fields, in an artsy editorial layout, eye-catching motion graphics, or headlines in a title role.
First designed around a perfect circle frame, Airwars evolved by taking inspiration from the contours of the aircraft, the automotive world, expanding to wider proportions, and adopting a series of features built on a sudden. Sturdy with the spirit of sport, the finish maintains a human connection through features minimal contrasting lettering and the trimmed edges carry a defining tone with clinical precision.

Fulii Version >>> https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/airwars/ref/1240787/

ASF GRAPHICS
ASF GRAPHICS

More by ASF GRAPHICS

View profile
    • Like