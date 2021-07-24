Airwars Font

Airwars is a family of Modern Displays - Geometrics with geometric proportions, rigid and soft elements. With flexibility from thin and wide weights to Super impressively upright and sturdy shapes. Airwars thrives as a utility font that includes extended text fields, in an artsy editorial layout, eye-catching motion graphics, or headlines in a title role.

First designed around a perfect circle frame, Airwars evolved by taking inspiration from the contours of the aircraft, the automotive world, expanding to wider proportions, and adopting a series of features built on a sudden. Sturdy with the spirit of sport, the finish maintains a human connection through features minimal contrasting lettering and the trimmed edges carry a defining tone with clinical precision.

Fulii Version >>> https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/airwars/ref/1240787/