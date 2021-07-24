Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
User profile's dashboard with account details.
In this design mainly glassmorphism effects have been used. And some places Clipping mask have been used. The whole design make in dark mode.