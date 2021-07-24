Sandi Hidayat

Samasta Brand Identity

Here's the Samasta Brand Identity design. Samasta is a high quality skincare product developed by an experienced dermatologist to restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Check out my Behance project to see all of the brand identity design. https://www.behance.net/gallery/123825741/Samasta-Brand-Design

