OnFide Friendly Group

Actually it's an O-initial Logo for any group of companies. If you want to use it for your group of companies, you can buy it easily. It can be used as an icon as well. Please check the 3d look on next image. I must help you to edit the name and tagline ( if you have any ).

Contact for freelance work. :)

Email: moniruzzamans@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/moniruzzaman.shipon

WhatsApp: +8801718407787

Please check my design and press L or F on your keyboard if you like it and don't forget to follow me if you want to see my future designs.

Thanks in advance!