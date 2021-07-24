Good for Sale
Art is Life

OnFide Friendly Group

Art is Life
Art is Life
Hire Me
  • Save
OnFide Friendly Group black and white logo brand and identity design group of companies logo branding modern logo business logo onfide friendly group
OnFide Friendly Group black and white logo brand and identity design group of companies logo branding modern logo business logo onfide friendly group
Download color palette
  1. Main Logo BW.jpg
  2. Main Logo.jpg

OnFide Friendly Group

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
OnFide Friendly Group

Actually it's an O-initial Logo for any group of companies. If you want to use it for your group of companies, you can buy it easily. It can be used as an icon as well. Please check the 3d look on next image. I must help you to edit the name and tagline ( if you have any ).

Contact for freelance work. :)
Email: moniruzzamans@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/moniruzzaman.shipon
WhatsApp: +8801718407787

Please check my design and press L or F on your keyboard if you like it and don't forget to follow me if you want to see my future designs.

Thanks in advance!

Art is Life
Art is Life
Logo/ Branding / Illustration Expert
Hire Me

More by Art is Life

View profile
    • Like