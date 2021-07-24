Precious Adeiza

Job Search Platform Mobile App

Precious Adeiza
Precious Adeiza
  • Save
Job Search Platform Mobile App modern mobile minimal job search mobile app job finder interface ios icon graphic design flat dark figma uiux ux design ui design app ux ui design
Download color palette

Job Search Platform Mobile App
Happy to hear your feedback 😉
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: preciousadeiza@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram to see more UI/UX Content.
👉 Instagram 👈

Thanks! :)

Precious Adeiza
Precious Adeiza

More by Precious Adeiza

View profile
    • Like