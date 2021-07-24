Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jurassic World 404 Error Page - UI/UX

Jurassic World 404 Error Page - UI/UX app mobile desktop ipad ux ui sketch photoshop illustrator dinosaurs web design landing page error page 404 vector jurassic world jurassic park
404 Error Page for a redesign imagination for the Jurassic World website. My goal was to create a flat, clean and minimalistic design.

Check My Website | Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram

Visual Designer, Dinosaur Wrangler and Automotive Nut.
